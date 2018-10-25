48North
Forbidden Fruit 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Forbidden Fruit is as tasty as it is powerful with exotic flavours of passion fruit, pineapple and lemon. Put on some tunes, settle in and leave your worries behind with this mouth-watering indica. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
1% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
