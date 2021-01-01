48North
15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD
There’s so much history wrapped into our 0.5-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth.
This strain pays tribute to the late Franco Loja, the celebrated Strain Hunter who travelled far and wide in search of rare landrace strains. Sativa dominant, with surprising notes of cheddar and lemon, this snowy green bud celebrates a beautiful legacy.
