Logo for the brand 48North

48North

Franco's Lemon Cheese Pre-Roll 1.5g 3-pack

About this product

15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD

There’s so much history wrapped into our 0.5-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth.

This strain pays tribute to the late Franco Loja, the celebrated Strain Hunter who travelled far and wide in search of rare landrace strains. Sativa dominant, with surprising notes of cheddar and lemon, this snowy green bud celebrates a beautiful legacy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!