This particular phenotype of Kali Mist, selected from seed in house at 7ACRES, was chosen for Live Resin extraction for its highly pungent aromatic profile that is heavily fuel forward with sweet and creamy notes. Our live resin is made with whole flower that is carefully handled and immediately frozen after harvest to preserve precious trichomes in their “live” state. From there, it is hydrocarbon extracted and cured to a Badder like consistency with a vibrant golden yellow colouration that is rich in terpenes and THC for an incredibly robust taste experience. Sure to please the most discerning of dabbable concentrate enthusiasts, this release is not one to be missed. Grown and extracted in Ontario. Exclusive drop. Limited quantities available.