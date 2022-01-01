7ACRES Papaya Whole Flower Pre-Rolls infused with Bubble Hash. Papaya Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls are made using a true-to-flower infusion of Papaya bubble hash to deliver a pre-roll with boosted potency and increased flavour for an elevated smoking experience. This infusion emboldens Papaya’s tropical flavour profile of exotic fruits and earthy spice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.
RESPECT THE PLANT
Hotbox your inbox
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.