About this product
2 x 0.5g Pre Rolled Joints
Papaya is an indica dominant hybrid cross of Citral #3 and Ice #2, known for its highly pungent sweet and fruity aromatic notes.
Papaya is an indica dominant hybrid known for its highly pungent sweet and fruity aromatic notes. A cross of Citral #3 and Ice #2, Papaya produces beautiful light green buds densely coated with milky white trichomes. Originally bred by Nirvana Seeds as their take on Mango, you can expect a complex aromatic profile of fresh papaya, mango, guava and citrus combined with hints of earthy spice.
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
Papaya effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
RESPECT THE PLANT