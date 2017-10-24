Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Papaya Pre-Rolls 2x0.5g

by 7ACRES
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

18-24% THC
2 x 0.5g Pre Rolled Joints
Papaya is an indica dominant hybrid cross of Citral #3 and Ice #2, known for its highly pungent sweet and fruity aromatic notes.

Papaya is an indica dominant hybrid known for its highly pungent sweet and fruity aromatic notes. A cross of Citral #3 and Ice #2, Papaya produces beautiful light green buds densely coated with milky white trichomes. Originally bred by Nirvana Seeds as their take on Mango, you can expect a complex aromatic profile of fresh papaya, mango, guava and citrus combined with hints of earthy spice.

About this strain

Picture of Papaya
Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

Papaya effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand 7ACRES
7ACRES
Shop products
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.

RESPECT THE PLANT