About this product
7ACRES Wappa 49 has been known for its tropical, stone-fruit, and skunk aromas. Our live resin sugar is even more intensely flavourful and aromatic, by preserving the flower’s flavonoids and terpenes through fresh freezing and hydrocarbon extraction. The result is a golden, terpene-rich and high-THC concentration with a sugar-like consistency that will please the most discerning of dabbable concentrate enthusiasts.
About this strain
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
Wappa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
7ACRES
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.
RESPECT THE PLANT
