7ACRES Wappa 49 has been known for its tropical, stone-fruit, and skunk aromas. Our live resin sugar is even more intensely flavourful and aromatic, by preserving the flower’s flavonoids and terpenes through fresh freezing and hydrocarbon extraction. The result is a golden, terpene-rich and high-THC concentration with a sugar-like consistency that will please the most discerning of dabbable concentrate enthusiasts.