Da Buddha Vaporizer
About this product
The ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion
Glass-on-glass components provide great tasting vapor and easy cleaning access
Temperature is adjustable to fit your chosen herbal blend, as well as your personal inhale speed
Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market
Aircraft-grade Aluminum Housing ensures durability and strength
Padded Storage Bag made of the same Hempster material as the standard SSV storage bag.
Add on an Aromatherapy Dish for wax and oil melts so you can keep your house smelling wonderful 24/7
About this strain
Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.
Buddha's Sister effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
