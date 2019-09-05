Elev8 Premiere Glass Water Filters
About this product
About this strain
Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.
Hollywood OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with