WHY CHOOSE A SILVER SURFER?

Glass-On-Glass design produces pure, great tasting flavor

Ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion

Angle of the heater-cover to wand connection prevents flower from falling into the element

Custom hand-blown glass temperature knob ensures no two Silver Surfers are alike

Highly customizable - select housing and base colors as well as custom glass accessories

Each unit is built and tested by hand in Colorado, USA

Vaping temperature is adjustable to fit your personal inhale speed and chosen herbal blend

Ships in a high-quality hemp and polyester padded bag with compartments for all accessories

Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market



WHAT'S IN THE BAG?

Silver Surfer Vaporizer assembled with a hand-made glass Temperature Knob and Heater Cover

Padded Storage Bag made of a durable hemp and polyester blend called "hempster"

A packet of 10 Replacement Screens for your Whip Wand

Glass Whip Mouthpiece

Hand-made glass Whip Wand with Bowl

Stainless Steel Marble Pick

Whip Tubing made of food-grade vinyl

Ceramic Flavor Disc

The Silver Surfer Vaporizer® was the first vaporizer to employ a ceramic heater element and pure glass-on-glass air flow for the best possible flavor. And now, 100,000 units and ten years later, 7th Floor continues to dominate the desktop vape category with the SSV, noted for its simple operation, versatility and durable design. Each unit is assembled and tested by American workers - not in China or Germany or some nameless overseas factory - but hand-crafted in Colorado Springs, CO. Our talented staff of glass-blowing artisans provide the finishing touch with a custom made, hand-blown temperature control knob - ensuring that no two Silver Surfers on planet earth are alike.



CERAMIC HEATING ELEMENT

Tested 10+ year life span

Rust and degradation resistant

Quality tested for 24/7 use



GLASS-ON-GLASS CONNECTION

Clean tasty vapor every time

Easy and Convenient cleaning and maintenance

Quality Hand-blown glass from Elev8 glassblowers



WHIP CONNECTION ANGLE

The angle keeps herbs in the wand where they belong

This angle also reduces stress on the glass

Includes a spherical ground glass hands-free attachment



HAND-MADE GLASS KNOB

Precise temperature control for the perfect heat

Customizable knobs to match your vaporizer

Glass is hand made by our Elev8 Glass team



CUSTOMIZABLE HOUSING

Made from 1/4 inch thick airplane grade aluminum

The durable powder-coated finish will never fade

Customizable housing means yours is one-of-a-kind



VARIABLE CONVECTIVE HEAT

Adjust the heat to fit any herbal blend or essential oil

Find the setting that fits your personal inhale speed

Remove the knob to set the indicator where you want



PADDED STORAGE BAG

Made out of hemp and recycled polyester

Inner lining is velvet to protect the SSV

Carries everything the SSV needs for everyday use



AROMATHERAPY DISH

Glass top affords you the option of using wax melts

Keep your home smelling great with your favorite scent

Dish design allows you to vape and diffuses all at once



WAVE RIDER SERIES

Customize your Silver Surfer by making it one of our top of the line 'Wave Rider Series'! By using a special paper and ink, we are able to bake high-quality images directly into the housing of your vaporizer! Not only is it super durable, but with the opportunity to have any image you could imagine on the vaporizer, the customization potential is unlimited!



CUSTOM GLASS

Something many people don't know about 7th Floor is that we have our own team of highly-skilled, self-taught glassblowers who not only make all of the glass for our vaporizers but also spend their time making heady glass such as dope water filters.