Purple Bud Pre-Rolls 0.5g
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Purple Bud effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
