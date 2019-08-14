Animal Mintz is associated with a heavy sense of calm, making it a favorite of those who need their anxiety, stress, and pain rinsed away near the end of the day. Based on a hybrid strain created by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power, this flavor’s sweet, pungent, minty profile can bring an instant wash of relaxation to soothe the most savage breast. Find out why this unique combination has made so many lives so much more pleasant.



Product Details:



Name: Animal Mints Rosin

Organoleptic's: (taste & smell): Pine, Citrus, Mint, Earthy

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



4-Terpineol, Alpha Bisabolol, Alpha Caryophyllene, Alpha Phellandrene, Alpha Terpinene, Alpha Terpineol, Bergamotene, Bisabolene, Borneol, Cadinene, Camphene, Caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Citronellol, Delta 3-Carene, Eucalyptol, Farnesene, Fenchol, Fenchone, Gamma-Terpinene, Guaiene, Guaiol, L-Menthol, Nerolidol, Ocimene, p-Cymene, Sabinene, Terpinolene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.



Show more