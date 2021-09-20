It begins with the plucky core of the Granny Smith apple; a sharp tart forever warring within the semi-sweet folds of tree-grown sugar. Rings, on the other hand, are an entirely separate matter. The taste that you, reading these words, may associate with a ring may be very different from what we’re working on here. For clarity, our ring is cinnamon. In short, the combination takes that familiar, comfortable apple flavor and perforates its predictable consistency with upticks of nutty spice.



Product Details:

* Name: Apple Rings

* Organoleptics: Apple, Sweet, Cinnamon

* Moods: Focus, Uplifting

* Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene

* Solvent Free: Yes

* Food Grade: Yes

* Fillers: None



Ingredients:

Beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene, Valencene, Geranyl Acetate, Beta-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Terpinolene, Camphene, Delta-3-Carene, Geraniol, trans-Ocimene, Nerol, L-Menthol, Camphor, Eugenol, Alpha-Cedrene, Citronellol, Isoborneol, Cis-Ocimene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our Premium line. Made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

