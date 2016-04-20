Banana Candy envelops the senses and evokes memories of quarter machines with vibrant yellow candies clattering into outstretched hands. One final drop of potent vanilla and this blend will have you peering through time. Banana Candy might not actually be magic, but it sure does taste that way.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combined with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Banana Candyis a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Kush and Haze. Banana Candy is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Candy effects includefeeling giggly, aroused, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Originally bred by an unknown grower, Banana Candy features flavors like tree fruit, tropical, and mango. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Candy typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
