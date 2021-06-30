Respect the cookie. This infamous family has produced headliners like the buttery-smooth Gelato, seductive Girl Scout Cookies, and this playfully named but heavy-handed phenotype. Traditionally, a biscotti is a delicious Italian almond biscuit. As such, enjoying this blend results in a sensation not unlike biting into one of these rich, creamy pastries. A palpable almond foundation is more noticeable on the inhale but sustains after breathing out. This blend aligns with workmanlike trends, rather than gravitating toward a couch-bound orbit. As such, our opinion of Biscotti is that it’s more of a mid-day treat than a night cap; fostering a pleasant but productive afterward.



Product Details:



Name: Biscotti

Organoleptics: Earthy, Peppery, Sweet and Bitter, Spicy

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Valencene, Linalool, Myrcene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Caryophyllene Oxide, Cedrene, Cis-Ocimene, d-Limonene, Delta-3-Carene, Eucalyptol, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Guaiol, Isoborneol, Linalool, Menthol, Myrcene, Nerol, Sabinene, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valcencene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.



