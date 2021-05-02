Remember those lollipops you ate as a kid that turned your whole mouth blue? Yeah, it’s kind of like that. Since Blue Raspberry is such a fan favorite, we wanted to present our own unique take on a familiar flavor. This uplifting blend bursts with the delicious, luscious berries you’d typically find in homemade pie. It starts tart and ends sweet. Take one whiff and you’ll find notes of raspberry, blackberry and blueberry that’ll bring you back to your youth. Our Blue Raspberry flavor is the closest you’ll get to blue raspberries actually being real.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
59 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
