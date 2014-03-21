About this product
About this strain
Candy Cane effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
