There’s no point in reading these words, you’ll likely forget them soon if you’re playing with Coma. But don’t get it twisted, this is not a crack-over-the-head, immediate lights-out blend. Instead, it’s a deceptively smooth customer that gently but insistently drags you down into the realm of undisturbed, uninterrupted slumber. While this life does necessitate a basic level of alert mindfulness to achieve productivity, there are times where a velvet-wrapped sledgehammer (like Coma) is more than appropriate.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Comatose OG is a more sleepy type of OG Kush, often found in Canada by Mainland Cannabis. This indica-dominant strain is reported to be a cross of OG Kush and another strain, likely a heavy indica. Comatose OG should have OG Kush’s dense, resinous look, piney, musky smell, and strong, THC-driven effects; this strain will only have trace levels of CBD. Sometimes abbreviated as just “Comatose,” there’s also a Coma Cookies from Enlightened Genetics that crosses GSC and Bruce Banner 2.0. And since “comatose” can describe the sleepy effects of cannabis, many things might be labeled with that moniker. Consumers report using Comatose OG for anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleep, and stress.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Tingly
62% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
12% of people say it helps with cramps
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
