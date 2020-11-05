Get cool and calm - get into the crème. This rare mix of OG Kush, Platinum Kush, and Girl Scout Cookies flavors is revered by indica enthusiasts and will untangle the nerves of those in search of high-octane relaxation. With its delightful vanilla-nut taste, you can have dessert first or save it for last - either way, you’re set for the evening.



Product Details:

* Name: Creme Brûlée

* Organoleptics: Citrus, Woody, Creme, Spice

* Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene, Linalool

* Solvent Free: Yes

* Food Grade: Yes

* Fillers: None



Ingredients:

D-Limonene (20-50%), Myrcene (20-50%), Beta Caryopyllene (5-10%), Alpha Pinene (5-10%), Linalool (5-10%), and a proprietary blend of Sabinene, Alpha Caryophyllene, and minor terpenoids/flavor isolates with < 1% Artifical flavoring



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our “Native Series” collection. Through our extensive research efforts, Abstrax has been able to identify and isolate the compounds native to flower that impart the gassy, dank, and diesel aromas reminiscent of OG strains thought unachievable by non-cannabis derived terpene blends.



Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

Show more