If you’re reading this, that means you understand something about cucumbers that others have missed: Cucumbers are rad. Moving beyond cucumber classics like sandwiches and waters, the pre-pickle is making a splash in grocery stores and gas stations, appearing in sodas, foods, additives, aromatics, etc. Why this popularity? Because the world has gone mad with an oversaturation of spices and sweeteners. Fortunately, there are islands of calm within the modern flavor storm. Blends like Cucumber are a perfect palate cleanser for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the incessant war between sugar and salt. Instead of being blown away by one’s taste buds, this mix is almost more a feeling than flavor. It’s crisp, clean, and just shy of mint. Light and breezy, Cucumber is easy on both tongue, lung, and one’s perception of flavor.



Product Details:

* Name: Cucumber

* Organoleptics: Cucumber, Fresh, Earthy, Citrus

* Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

* Solvent Free: Yes

* Food Grade: Yes

* Fillers: None



Ingredients:

Alpha-Terpinene, trans-Ocimene, L-Menthol, USP, D-Camphor, USP, Sabinene, cis-Ocimene Guaiol, Alpha-Phellandrene, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, P-Cymene, Camphene, Gamma-Terpinene, Alpha-Cedrene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Terpinolene, Geranyl Acetate, Valencene, Isoborneol, Farnesene (t) Nerolidol, Alpha-Pinene, Caryophyllene Oxide, Alpha-Terpineol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene FCC, Beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.

Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

Show more