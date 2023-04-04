About this product
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
726 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!