The equivalent of a red bull, Green Kush #2 is a motivational blend that propels and inspires. The brawny pine flavor is imbued with a fresh-cut grass and herbaceous spirit that merges seamlessly during inhalation, the hold, and eventual release. Energizing mind and body, this blend is ideal for morning and mid-day sessions. However, Green Kush #2 frequently makes an appearance at party scenes, serving as an alternative to drowsiness-inducing alternatives. Whether you’re seeking an elevated mindset, a kick-starter to the workday, or an invigorated crossfade, Green Kush #2 always serves as a prudent selection.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people say it helps with paranoid
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
