About this product
About this strain
Sweet Tea effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!