Don’t be fooled by the name, this strain is not to be taken lightly. Unlike the kind little kiddies who show up on your doorstep selling thin mints, samoas, and those delightful peanut butter biscuits, Girl Scout Cookies is a true killer. This is the diabolical descendent of two heavy-hitters so magnificent that our lawyers recommended we avoid naming them. Essentially, the only option is to try out GSC. Then, it can put you on your back, flailing limply like an upended turtle. This blend effectively eliminates bummer, stress, and the ability to function normally in social situations. Please use in moderation if you’re headed into the human world. However, if you’re staying in, be prepared to eat everything in the refrigerator as you discover cosmic patterns in the ceiling.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,962 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
