Hippie Crasher effects
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Paranoid
10% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
