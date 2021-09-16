Considered by some to be the least of the melons, honeydews are traditionally an unwanted but necessary inclusion in fruit salad and virtually nothing else. It’s a room-temperature appetizer that everyone pretends to enjoy until grandma leaves the room. This honeydew is different. It’s a true dark-horse flavor that wasn’t met with much enthusiasm before it appeared in the R&D testing room. Then, it won. Often under most people’s radar, this unexpected newcomer is sweetly creamy with a velvety melon base. But after one taste, and you’ll probably be on team honeydew, too. Uplifting, calm and fresh.



Product Details:



Name: Honeydew

Organoleptics: Fresh, Melon, Green, Candy-like

Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None

Ingredients:



Isoborneol, Alpha-Terpinene, Cis-ocimene, Sabinene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Delta-3-Carene, Trans-ocimene, L-Menthol, Citronellal, Citronellol, Nerolidol, Nerol, Alpha-Cedrene, Camphor, Terpinolene, Camphene, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha-Pinene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Pinene, Geraniol, Linalool, Valencene, Myrcene FCC, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

