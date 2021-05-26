Take all the best aspects of the Kush family, bake them into a vanilla cake, and voila! That’s Kush Cake, baby. It’s sweet, gassy, and has a surprisingly creamy balance of pine and vanilla. Just be prepared, because these terpenes are serving creative, euphoric effects with a hefty side of relaxation.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our “Native Series” collection. Through our extensive research efforts, Abstrax has been able to identify and isolate the compounds native to flower that impart the gassy, dank, and diesel aromas reminiscent of OG strains thought unachievable by non-cannabis derived terpene blends.
Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.