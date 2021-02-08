For creative and entrepreneurial types, it's never enough to deliver a great product - one must always be iterating. We looked at subtle, creamy Lemon Cake and thought, "what would this taste like with all-natural ingredients?" The result is Lemon Cheesecake: a little bit sweeter, very down-to-earth, and sure to please connoisseurs of dessert-like cannabis experiences born entirely of the earth's essences. For your all-natural creations, it's a new, delicious, and delightful uplifting go-to.



Product Details:



Name: Lemon Cheesecake

Organoleptic's: (taste & smell): Sweet, Sour, Citrus

Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None

Ingredients:



Terpinolene, D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Citral Citronellol, D-Camphor, Delta-3-Carene, Fenchyl, Alcohol Geraniol, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Sabinene, Valencene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

Show more