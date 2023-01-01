About this product
A stone fruit that makes any occasion seem more exotic, mangos are vibrant in both color and taste. Their rich, juicy meat is flavorful, erupting into a wealth of watery sweetness between the teeth. The only problem is that they can be a bit fibrous at times. But this is a blend – no worries there. It should be noted that the testing leading up to the selection of this Mango mixture was particularly intense. This was due to a significant number of particularly delicious contenders arising for consideration. We’re proud to finally put our stamp of approval on the former Mango #4 and offer it to the people of the world in a calming blend. It’s everything that the fruit should be, without the cleanup.
Product Details:
Name: Mango
Organoleptics: Mango, Citrus, Candy-like, Pungent
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
cis-Ocimene, Alpha-Terpinene, Citronellol, Alpha-Phellandrene, trans-Ocimene, Nerol, Isoborneol, Camphor, Sabinene Hydrate, Geraniol, L-Menthol, Terpinolene, Alpha-Cedrene, Camphene, Citral, Alpha-Terpineol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Linalool, Farnesene (T), Delta-3-Carene, Alpha-Humulene, D-Limonene, Beta-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene, Myrcene FCC
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
