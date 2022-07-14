Abstrax’s research and development department is thrilled to introduce this classic to our collection. Northern Lights stands among the most famous profiles of all time; cherished for its resinous buds, fast-flowering, and resilient growth. Northern Lights has a pungently sweet, slightly spicy aroma that radiates from its crystal-coated buds - sometimes revealing themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ results settle firmly throughout the body, chilling out muscles and pacifying the mind in a state of dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness encourages relief for both pain and sleeplessness, while a state of mellow contentment banishes depression and stress. Our Northern Lights blend has a piney feel with slight notes of lemon citrus, gently punctuated by discreet sweetness.



Product Details:



Name- Northern Lights

Organoleptic's (taste & smell): pine, sweet, citrus lemon

Dominant Terpenes- Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene

Solvent-Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Trans-Ocimene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Linalool, Delta-3-Carene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Geraniol, Camphene, Camphor, Alpha-Humulene, Ocimene ©, Sabinene, Alpha-Cedrene, Menthol, Isoborneol



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

