Crispy, citrusy, and sweet. This strain is one of those pairings that go along with an active, but not overactive day. Think grilling, not grueling. There’s been a bit of a dispute regarding Orange Soda’s genetics; is it Mandarina, California Orange, Sour Diesel, or even Blueberry? Regardless, the top off is nice on the eye, easy in the hand, and delicious going down.
This profile is part of our “Native Series” collection. Through our extensive research efforts, Abstrax has been able to identify and isolate the compounds native to flower that impart the gassy, dank, and diesel aromas reminiscent of OG strains thought unachievable by non-cannabis derived terpene blends.
Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Orange Soda is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. Orange Soda is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Soda effects include uplifting, relaxing, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Team Elite Genetics, Orange Soda features flavors like orange, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Orange Soda typically ranges from $25-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
