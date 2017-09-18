You’ve never caught a wave of flavor like this! This blend is sweet, sour, and swells with radical citrus flavor. Hang ten with Orange Tsunami for the ultimate spray of bright, zesty aromas.



Product Details:



Name: Orange Tsunami

Organoleptic's (taste & smell): Citrus, Sweet, Tangy

Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Myrcene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Linalool, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Camphene, Camphor, Cedrene, Citronellol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Humulene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Ocimene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, trans-Ocimene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combined with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

Show more