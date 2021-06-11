Clearly defining the Abstrax pistachio profile was time consuming, to say the least. The nuts themselves increase in sweetness as they ripen. This natural variance results in a spectrum of flavors relative to age that can be reasonably applied to testing procedures. But we found the best, and we put it on sugared ice for the people.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Pistachio is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sour Pistachio - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
