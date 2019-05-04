Try to observe someone’s facial reactions while they enjoy our Raspberry Lemonade. It begins with a faint eyelid tightening that coincides with the arrival of a lemon-peel zest. Shortly after, those contracting muscles loosen, relaxing into the sweetly tart embrace of pureed (blended) raspberries with an underlying citric edge. This is followed by an uptick in the corners of the mouth that inevitably erupts into a smile as that finely balanced bittersweet satiates and satisfies. Rather than the syrupy jammed or jellied variations of raspberry that go wonderfully on pancakes, the spirit of this blend is fresher. The profile our lab pursued was more that of a ripe, field-grown berry that somehow survived circling birds. Please bear in mind, the refreshing fruit current of Raspberry Lemonade has enough lemony sting to keep it honest.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
