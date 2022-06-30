Apple pie is only as good as the ingredients it’s made from. So, with our machine-precision focus on quality, that means that this tarty beauty almost levitates. It’s an alloy of Granny Smith bitters and sweet-wheat pastry, layered over itself thousands of times like the samurai sword of pies.



Product Details:



Name: Sour Apple Pie

Organoleptics: Berry, Floral, Piney, Herbal, Citrus, Tart

Moods: Energy

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Geranyl Acetate, Linalool

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Geranyl Acetate, Linalool, Myrcene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Humulene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Caryophyllene Oxide, Cis-Ocimene, Citronellol, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Gamma-Terpinene, Geraniol, Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Nerolidol, P-Cymene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valencene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

