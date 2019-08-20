It’s common knowledge that the strawberry and banana belong together. This blend just includes a dash of cream to keep everything interesting. The resulting experience is a blissful free float down a kaleidoscopic swirl of red and yellow against a white background. The puckered berry sting is playfully sheathed in a friendly, plantain touch before plunging deep into a lake of richly heated, churned-milk custard. Strawberry Banana Creme’s simple approach takes the unsullied sweetness of a dairy base and bespeckles it with more-than-welcome fruity notes.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
506 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
