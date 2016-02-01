There’s no mystery here. First there will be strawberry. Then, you will cough. The taste isn’t the overbearing sweetness of a strawberry candy, it's more the tingling sensation you might experience when hiking downwind of a berry farm. Perhaps it’s this tender sweetness dancing across the taste buds that causes one to inhale a bit deeper, to hold a bit longer. The inevitable coughing fit is a small price to pay for extending the experience of experiencing a joy like Strawberry Cough. This blend is perfect for a morning session, an afternoon break, or a night out to make some new friends.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,054 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
