Sweet Strawberry intensifies everything you love about that classic red berry. It’s fresh and bright, sweet and perfectly tart. This is how you always hope a strawberry will taste. Try it for yourself and experience the candy-like paradise of Sweet Strawberry.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Cloudburst Series, which takes traditional terpene flavoring and blows it out of the stratosphere. No other functional flavor product comes even close to matching Cloudburst’s intensity. In-your-face, over-the-top, mouthwatering flavor combines with our classic Abstrax terpenes to deliver an experience that your customers are going to love.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Golden Strawberry is a great example of why strain names can be confusing. It is a cross of Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, but it can also be a cross of Golden Goat and Sour Strawberry. Both of these strains are hybrids that offer mild THC levels. You will feel light and carefree—everything looks just a little brighter with this strain. It feels like the first cup of coffee in the morning; a subtle yet noticeable feeling. As its name suggests, it has a lot of berry flavor in the smoke. However, you are also going to get subtle notes of earthiness and pepper. This is a great strain for beginners, as it offers a great flavor and a mellow mood.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
12% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
