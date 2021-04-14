You don't need to wait for your birthday. A mix of soothing, wholesome milkiness and the mischievous muskiness that connoisseurs crave, Vanilla Cake combines the best traits of GSC, GG4, and Gelato into a dessert-like treat that's a charming and versatile delight. Perfect for low-key evenings, this sweet, sentimental favorite will help set your mind and heart at ease.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Angel Cakes, also known as Angel Cake or Angel Food Cake, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Forum Cut Cookies. Angel Cakes is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Angel Cakes' effects include feeling energetic, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Angel Cakes when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, headaches, and stress. Bred by unknown breeders, Angel Cakes features flavors like honey, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Angel Cakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Angel Cakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
6% of people say it helps with dry mouth
PTSD
26% of people say it helps with ptsd
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
