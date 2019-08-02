Fire is hot. However, not all flames burn at the same temperature - and color. White fire is the hottest of all them all. Therefore, we knew we had to bring out our best for this blend. It’s a lightning-infused tornado of enjoyably fierce nuggetry. If there is still a burning desire to test yourself against this blend, do so with full knowledge that it is particularly awesome.
Product Details:
Name: White Fire OG Organoleptics: Citrus, Herbal, Peppery Moods: Uplifting Dominant Terpenes: Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene Solvent Free: Yes Food Grade: Yes Fillers: None
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
White Fire OG, also known as “WiFi OG”, “WiFi”, “White Fire”, and “WiFi Kush”, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and The White. White Fire OG is a high-potency strain that offers uplifting and cerebral effects. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG has a sour and earthy aroma with a touch of citrus and diesel. White Fire OG is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Fire OG effects include energetic, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Fire OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG features flavors like pungent, earthy, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Fire OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced strain that can stimulate your mind and mood, White Fire OG might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Fire OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
