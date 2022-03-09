About this product
About this strain
The Menthol effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Eye pressure
6% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Cancer
6% of people say it helps with cancer
Crohn's disease
6% of people say it helps with crohn's disease
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!