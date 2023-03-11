The ACE Dual Disposable pod system is an innovative and luxurious device designed to offer you the best possible vaping experience. With its easy-swap feature, you can choose between two flavors/strains in one pod. The ACE Dual Disposables offers adjustable airflow so you can customize your draw, and also adjustable heat setting to achieve your desired tase and cloud production.



 2x 1 Gram Oil Tanks with Full Ceramic Coils System

 2x Switchable Flavors

 450mAh Rechargeable Battery

 Adjustable Airflow

 Adjustable Heat Setting

 18x Award Winning Flavor Blends

 Lab Tested



