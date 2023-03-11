The ACE Dual Disposable pod system is an innovative and luxurious device designed to offer you the best possible vaping experience. With its easy-swap feature, you can choose between two flavors/strains in one pod. The ACE Dual Disposables offers adjustable airflow so you can customize your draw, and also adjustable heat setting to achieve your desired tase and cloud production.
2x 1 Gram Oil Tanks with Full Ceramic Coils System 2x Switchable Flavors 450mAh Rechargeable Battery Adjustable Airflow Adjustable Heat Setting 18x Award Winning Flavor Blends Lab Tested
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.