Ace Valley
4:1 Grapefruit CBD Gummies
About this product
Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with grapefruit flavour and sweet, citrus notes.
Soft, chewy fruit chews to illuminate any moment. Each Ace Valley Grapefruit 4:1 CBD soft chew features a burst of grapefruit flavor with 5 mg of CBD and 1.25 mg of THC for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products.
