Ace Valley’s Citrus Jack 3x0.5g pre-rolls are made using our single-strain, sativa whole flower. Citrus Jack is known to deliver pleasant citrus and pine flavours and aroma, thanks to its dominant terpenes terpinolene, myrcene and ocimene. The effects of this product can be felt within seconds to minutes, and can last for up to 6 hours or more. Some effects could last as long as 24 hours.