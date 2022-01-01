About this product
Ace Valley’s Citrus Jack 3x0.5g pre-rolls are made using our single-strain, sativa whole flower. Citrus Jack is known to deliver pleasant citrus and pine flavours and aroma, thanks to its dominant terpenes terpinolene, myrcene and ocimene. The effects of this product can be felt within seconds to minutes, and can last for up to 6 hours or more. Some effects could last as long as 24 hours.
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture.
We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment.
We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
