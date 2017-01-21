Ace Valley
Gelato Disposable Pen 0.3g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
