Ace Valley
Kosher Kush Pinner Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Kosher Kush (Indica): Ace Valley’s Indica Pinner Pack features our popular, single-strain, whole flower pre-rolls packaged in 8 slim pinner pre-rolls for convenience. Ace Valley’s indica is the indica-dominant Kosher Kush strain. High in caryophyllene, pinene and myrcene, Ace Valley Indica Pinners deliver sweet and earthy flavours and aroma.
Kosher Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
