About this product
10 Pieces | 20mg CBD each
Bursting with a tangy blend of passion fruit and mango flavour, our new Super CBD Gummies are loaded with 20 mg CBD per gummy and sold in packs of 10—making them a perfect addition to your daily routine.
Bursting with a tangy blend of passion fruit and mango flavour, our new Super CBD Gummies are loaded with 20 mg CBD per gummy and sold in packs of 10—making them a perfect addition to your daily routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture.
We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment.
We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment.
We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.