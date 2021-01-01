Ace Valley
Raspberry Gummies
About this product
Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with raspberry and apple flavor.
Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Ace Valley Raspberry soft chew features a burst of raspberry flavor with 5 mg THC and 0.5 mg CBD for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!