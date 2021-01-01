Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ace Valley

Ace Valley

Raspberry Gummies

About this product

Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with raspberry and apple flavor.

Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Ace Valley Raspberry soft chew features a burst of raspberry flavor with 5 mg THC and 0.5 mg CBD for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!