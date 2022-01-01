About this product
Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies are infused with 5mg THC per gummy, bursting with watermelon and a tickle of goji berry. These flavours are designed to give you a boost and arouse your senses to make the night unforgettable.
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture.
We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment.
We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
