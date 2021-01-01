AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
Balanced Cannabis Drops
About this product
An oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. They can be consumed directly, placed onto foods, or included into your favourite recipes. The cannabinoids are already activated and require no further heating. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!