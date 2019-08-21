Blunt Delta 8 Durban Poison 2 grams

by Aire Hemp | Free Shipping
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Indulge in the classic charm of Aire's meticulously crafted blunts. Our premium blunts are a connoisseur's choice, expertly rolled with the finest, hand-selected cannabis strains. Each puff delivers a smooth, flavorful experience that lingers on your palate. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or share a moment with friends, Aire blunts are your passport to relaxation and enjoyment. Elevate your smoking experience with the perfect balance of convenience and sophistication. Choose Aire for an unforgettable journey into the world of premium cannabis.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aire Hemp | Free Shipping
Aire Hemp | Free Shipping
Shop products
When online shoppers go looking for delta 8 vapes, edibles, flower and prerolls, they know that they can count on the professional team at Aire Hemp, That's because we've been providing clients with high quality organic hemp-derived delta 8 THC products for years. Our rigorous quality control process is what's enabled us to develop products that are highly potent and completely safe, too. Shop from our store and know you're getting your delta 8 products from the internet's #1 choice of provider.
Notice a problem?Report this item